Lewisburg, Pa. – A Union County man who brandished a gun and pointed it toward a victim’s face was charged last week with a felony of aggravated assault.

Chad Dunkle, 45, of Lewisburg, brandished the handgun, chambered a round and then put it in the face of the 21-year-old male victim, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at a residence at the 400 block of Gessner Road in Kelly Township.

Dunkle also was charged with misdemeanors of terroristic threats and simple assault. He was arraigned in front of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Bail was set at $10,000.

Docket Sheet