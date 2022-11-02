Mifflinburg, Pa. — A 59-year-old Mifflinburg man allegedly exposed himself to a woman jogging on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail in Union County.

State police at Milton say Albert George Wolbert told them he had just finished urinating along the trail shortly before noon Oct. 15 when he began to masturbate.

The female accuser was jogging on the trail at the area of 7220 Old Turnpike Road when she passed Wolbert, according to Trooper Gideon Green. The woman told police an older white male wearing baggy blue jeans, a gray long sleeve shirt, and a red hat had his pants down. The man, later identified as Wolbert, allegedly turned to face the accuser while he was masturbating.

Wolbert was charged with a misdemeanor of indecent exposure. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 8 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

Docket Sheet

