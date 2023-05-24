Mifflinburg, Pa. — An man employed at Mifflinburg Area School District was arrested on child porn charges.

Brendan Michael Stepp, 25, was arraigned May 18 after the state police's Northeast Computer Crime Unit served a warrant at his Susquehanna Avenue home in Sunbury. Stepp worked at the district as an office aide, according to the district website.

The school district posted a statement last week on their website and Facebook page, stating they were made aware of an unnamed employee's arrest. The statement went on to say they were not aware of the situation prior to the arrest, but they are working with authorities as they continue to investigate.

"This person is no longer in, nor has access to our schools, and it does not appear that any illegal conduct occurred while in our schools," the statement read.

Trooper James Ballantyne said they received a cyber tip about child sexual abuse images downloaded by Stepp between Dec. 26 and 28, 2022. Police were presented with seven flagged file downloads made through the KIK app.

Ballantyne reviewed the files and found images and videos of young girls involved in various sexual acts with adults. One of the girls involved in a video was under the age of 10, Ballantyne wrote in the affidavit. The images and videos were traced back to Stepp's Yahoo email account.

Members of Pennsylvania's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found the images and videos on Stepp's iPad when they served the search warrant at his home. When interviewed by police, Stepp admitted to downloading and saving the sexual abuse material, Ballantyne wrote in the affidavit. He also admitted to knowing the images and videos involved minors under the age of 18 and one as young as age 8.

Stepp was charged with four felonies each of child pornography and disseminating photos/film of child sex acts. He was taken into custody and arraigned by District Judge Michael Patrick Toomey, who set bail at $25,000. Stepp posted bail.

Stepp now awaits his preliminary hearing at Toomey's at 9:30 a.m. May 30.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.