Williamsport, Pa. —Avery Diggs, 33, of Newark, New Jersey was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police discovered 140 baggies of crack.

Officers said they also located a digital scale, razor blades, and empty zip lock bags inside the hotel room Diggs was staying at.

It was also discovered Diggs had booked the hotel room under his own name. Officers said they were able to confirm this with management.

Diggs was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was detained to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet