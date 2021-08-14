Williamsport, Pa. —Reports of a man breaking into a vehicle parked inside a fenced-in backyard led to the arrest of a Williamsport man on Aug. 5.

Ricky Gerard Tedesco, 61, of Williamsport allegedly told officers his reasoning for entering the vehicle was to search for money to take. In all, officers said they discovered $83 in the pocket of Tedesco after they were able to handcuff him.

According to the report, Tedesco was placed under arrest and in handcuffs when he allegedly took off from police. Troopers with the Montoursville State Police said they had to physically restrain Tedesco.

After the incident, Tedesco was charged with third-degree misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle and defiant trespassing and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest. Judge William Solomon gave Tedesco $25,000 monetary bail during a preliminary arraignment on Aug. 5.

Tedesco will meet with Judge Gary Whiteman on Aug. 16 for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

