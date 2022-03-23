Hummels Wharf, Pa. – A man yelled at a teen and damaged his vehicle in a road rage incident on March 16 in Snyder County, police say.

According to a report from PSP Selinsgrove, the 17-year-old boy of Dalmatia was at the Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a man got out of his pickup truck and began yelling at him. The man started kicking the hood of the victim’s vehicle, causing damage.

Police said the man was driving a 2011 Ford F250 supercab pickup truck.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.



