McClure, Pa. — A man claiming to be a police officer tried to get a woman to cash a fake check, then threatened to kill her when her bank denied it, police say.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman of West Beaver Township, began talking with the unknown suspect a few months ago. He claimed to be a captain in the Detroit police department, she said. Around July 1, the suspect told the victim he needed her to transfer money for him, according to state police at Selinsgrove. He asked the victim to cash a $4,500 check and transfer the money into a cryptocurrency account so he could use it while traveling.

When the victim took the check to her bank, staff there told her it was fraudulent, according to Trooper Jacob Kozma. The suspect threatened to kill the victim when she confronted him via text message. Kozma says the suspect then used an alternate account to threaten the victim again as he impersonated a different police officer.

Police continue to investigate the case.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.