Snydertown, Pa. – A Northumberland County man was cited for allegedly yelling an expletive at a state trooper.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Stonington, Trooper Robert Hendrickson was in the area of the 3400 block of Snydertown Rd., in Snydertown, when he came across a man standing in the eastbound lane.

The man, identified as Garry R. Reigle, 60, of Sunbury, yelled “f*** you” to Hendrickson after he was asked to get off the roadway, according to the police report.

Reigle remained standing on the roadway, and was cited for disorderly conduct.