White Deer, Pa. – A man in Union County was cited for harassment after he allegedly threatened another man with a shovel.

Michael Greenly, 30, of White Deer, got into a verbal argument the evening of Nov. 7 with a man at a residence on Union Avenue in White Deer Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Greenly brandished a shovel and raised it above his head toward the other man.

Police were called to the residence shortly after 5 p.m.

A harassment citation was filed against Greenly at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg.

