Osceola, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say a man in Tioga County terrorized residents of his home with a running chainsaw.
William Dean Farnsworth, 18, of Osceola, was cited for harassment and criminal mischief after police arrived on Feb. 10 at the home along Route 49 in Osceola Township.
Trooper Rivers says Farnsworth threatened bodily harm to the other occupants as he ran the chainsaw. At one point, Farnsworth ended up outside of the home and used the running chainsaw to attempt to get back inside. He caused $300 damage to the door, Rivers said.
The citations were filed at the office of District Judge James R. Edgcomb.