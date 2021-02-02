Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A Williamsport man caused a disturbance at a convenience store in Loyalsock Township early one morning as he stole bags of potato chips and grabbed a woman by the neck.

Elijah Oliver, 21, was at Sheetz at 330 Westminster Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 while highly intoxicated, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville. Police said he stole two bags of chips. He then allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck while inside the store.

Oliver was cited for public drunkenness, harassment, and retail theft.