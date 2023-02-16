crime generic.jpg

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An argument over a parking space at Selinsgrove Walmart turned physical when a man shoved the other person. 

State police at Selinsgrove say Roger Totten, 67, of Middleburg was at the store at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 11 when he argued with the victim over a parking space. Totten then allegedly shoved Vincenzo Picciurro, 61, of Selinsgrove. 

Police say Totten will be cited. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.