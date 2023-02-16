Selinsgrove, Pa. — An argument over a parking space at Selinsgrove Walmart turned physical when a man shoved the other person.

State police at Selinsgrove say Roger Totten, 67, of Middleburg was at the store at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 11 when he argued with the victim over a parking space. Totten then allegedly shoved Vincenzo Picciurro, 61, of Selinsgrove.

Police say Totten will be cited.

