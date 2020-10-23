Millmont, Pa. – Things got a little messy one night at a bar in Hartley Township, Union County. Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said troopers were called to Boomerang’s Bar and Grille shortly after midnight on Oct. 14 for a report of criminal mischief.

A 44-year-old man from York entered the establishment on Old Turnpike Road and released feces onto the dining room floor, according to state police. He then left the building without providing his personal information.

Once police arrived, they were able to identify the man and cited him with criminal mischief through the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

Police did not name the man in their report.