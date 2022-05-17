Lewisburg, Pa. — A driver in Union County was cited for allegedly pushing a construction worker last week during an argument.
State police at Milton say Robert D. Ashford, 42, of Shamokin Dam, got into an argument with a construction worker shortly before 11 a.m. May 13 as crews were paving at Hospital Drive and Westbranch Highway in Kelly Township.
The construction worker was directing traffic at the time when Ashford argued with him over whose turn it was to proceed through the construction zone. The argument escalated and Ashford got out of his vehicle and pushed the victim, police said.
Police filed the citation at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.