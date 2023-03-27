Milton, Pa. — A man in Northumberland County needed medical attention after a suspect choked him and hit him in the head with a hammer, police say.

The suspect, Scott Alan Derk III, 60, of Milton, was arrested on assault charges shortly after the incident occurred Sunday at a home at Lunar Lane in West Chillisquaque Township.

Trooper Wenzel of state police at Milton says troopers were dispatched to the home shortly after 5 a.m. March 26. The accuser, Jason Hackenberg, 21, of Milton had injuries but they were not life threatening, according to Wenzel.

District Judge Michael I. Diehl arraigned Derk on felony aggravated assault charges, strangulation, misdemeanors of simple assault, and summary harassment. Diehl set bail at $75,000. Derk remains in Northumberland County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing set for April 12.

