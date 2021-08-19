Williamsport, Pa. — Moments after being treated to a shopping spree at a local Williamsport store, authorities said a 20-year-old man choked his 16-year-old aquaintance and ran off with his wallet and clothes.

On Aug. 13, Jarmon-Austin allegedly accompanied the 16-year-old accuser to Prime Clothing on Washington Blvd. in Williamsport. After the accuser purchased clothes for himself and Jarmon-Austin, officers said Jarmon-Austin grabbed his aquaintance from behind, took him to the ground behind the store, and choked him almost to the point of unconsciousness.

Jarmon-Austin allegedly let go of the accuser after a few moments and took his wallet, which contained $160, and left the area.

Jarmon-Austin was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, second-degree felony robbery, third-degree felony robbery, and second-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking.

Court records showed not bail listed for Jarmon-Austin, who was awaiting a preliminary hearing as of Aug. 13.

