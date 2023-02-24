Montgomery, Pa. — A woman in Montgomery sustained serious injuries to her face and neck after a man violently assaulted her, according to state police at Montoursville.

Joshua Aaron Fuller, 43, of Montgomery, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment for the incident that occurred on Feb. 17.

Police were called to the home on Broad Street after the woman escaped and ran to a neighbor's house. Trooper Thomas Spagnuolo says the woman's eyes were swollen shut. Her nose was swollen and she had scratches on her neck and face. She told police that Fuller punched her in the face with a closed fist several times as they argued, according to the affidavit.

When police went to the home, they found Fulller lying nude in the bathroom. They noticed broken glass on the floor of the home and blood on the living room walls. Fuller had blood on his hands and there also was blood smeared on the bathroom sink. Fuller told police that he and the woman had been drinking, and he had no memory of what happened, Spagnuolo wrote.

Fuller was arraigned by District Judge Christian D. Fre,y who denied bail on the grounds of ensuring safety to the community/victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3 at the office of District Judge William C. Solomon in Muncy. Court records show that Fuller was previously charged in 2018 with felony strangulation.

Docket Sheet

Court Summary

