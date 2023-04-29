Lewisburg, Pa. — A man who was kicked out of a Lewisburg bar returned six times to argue with staff before police arrived.

Charles James Fink, 21, of Bedford, N.Y., was at the Bull Run Taphouse on March 25 when he allegedly got intoxicated and started making threatening statements and gestures to a female customer, police say. Staff asked him to leave, but shortly after Fink left the bar, he returned.

Cpl. Shawn Burns of Buffalo Valley Regional police says Fink returned to the bar a total of six times until police were called shortly after closing. Burns noted Fink had signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and droopy eyelids, according to the affidavit.

Fink became argumentative and threatening toward police as he was being placed in handcuffs and led into the police cruiser. Fink started screaming slurs at officers and banging his head or kicking in the car, Burns wrote. Fink was sitting alone in the cruiser as Burns and Officer Gehman were talking with bar staff.

"I could hear the slurs echoing off buildings in the area," Burns noted.

Fink was charged with misdemeanor defiant trespass, and summaries of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is set for May 11 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Docket Sheet

