Lewisburg, Pa. — A man was charged for allegedly going to Kelly Apartments in Kelly Township and yelling expletives at the property manager, police say.

Acetyn Lee Starr, 27, of Marysville, arrived at the complex shortly before 9 p.m. June 5 on a motorized scooter and pulled up near the main office. A witness told police Starr began yelling expletives directed at the property manager, according to Trooper Steven Geiger of state police at Milton.

Starr had been banned from the complex since he was served a trespass notice in June of last year by the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The property manager, Leslie Mitchley, was present at the time of the incident and heard Starr yelling. The complex also had video surveillance in place at the time when Starr was there, Geiger wrote in the affidavit. Mitchley told police numerous residents became concerned and contacted her when Starr entered the property.

Starr was charged with misdemeanors of criminal trespass, harassment with lewd language, and summary disorderly conduct obscene language. A preliminary hearing is set for July 13 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

In an unrelated incident, a Lewisburg man was charged after making threats on May 25 to blow up the office with Mitchley inside of it. Timothy Ray Musselman, 48, had been upset over tenant/landlord issues, police say. Musselman was charged with misdemeanors of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3 at Rowe's office.

Related Reading: Man threatens to blow up office building

Docket Sheet

Docket Sheet Musselman

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.