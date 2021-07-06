Williamsport, Pa. — Harry Warren Delong, 58, of Williamsport was warned several times along with his video being muted as court officials attempted to conduct a hearing on Jan. 19.

Delong became upset when a witness was called to testify during the hearing. According to the affidavit, Delong pointed and yelled at the witness, causing the person to cry and become upset several times as they attempted to testify.

Judge Nancy Butts warned Delong multiple times throughout the proceedings, according to the complaint. Butts said, “Mr. Delong, if you refuse to stay seated, I’m going to have to excuse you from this hearing. Mr. Delong, I’ve muted you intentionally because the way I perceive you’re acting is trying to intimidate the witness.”

On Jan. 27, authorities received prison phone calls and inmate message reports that were made by Delong from the Lycoming County Prison.

According to the affidavit, the reports showed conversations with Delong referencing the Jan. 19 hearing and witness’s testimony. Delong said, “let her know the 19th to f------ handle this s--- because I could walk right the f--- out of here.”

On Jan. 8, Delong sent a message to a person that stated, “make sure I’m released on 19th!! You know what we talked about!!”

An interview was conducted with the witness regarding the Jan. 19 hearing. According to officers, the witness said Delong looked “pissed” during the hearing, despite him being muted throughout most of the proceedings.

The witness also told officers Delong said he would pay her $5,000 to not show up.

Delong, who is in custody at the Lycoming County Prison, was denied bail and charged with three third-degree felonies, ranging from intimidate witness/victim, hinder appearance/prosecution-conceal/destroy evidence, and criminal use of a facility. He was also charged with one count misdemeanor obstruction administration law/other government function.

Delong will remain at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 8.