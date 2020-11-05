Westfield, Pa. – A man in Tioga County was charged for theft after he sold a vehicle and took the buyer’s money, but never came through with the vehicle.

Murray F. Johnson, 53, of Clymer Township, listed a 2007 Lincoln limousine for sale on a Facebook yard sale page in August. Johnson was asking $3,500 for the limousine, according to court documents. Though the limousine was not classified as a junk vehicle, the Facebook ad stated it “runs great. Was in a maintained fleet. Needs some TLC from sitting. Just don’t use anymore.”

The victim, Luis A. Ortiz, of Erie, Pa., told Johnson he was interested in the limousine and drove to Tioga County on Aug. 21 to view and test drive the vehicle. After returning from the test drive, Ortiz offered Johnson $3,000 for the vehicle which he accepted, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Michael Brown of Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

Ortiz told Johnson that he needed to return home to get a driver and would return the next day to complete the title transfer. He gave Johnson $3,000 before leaving. When Ortiz returned on Aug. 22, Johnson told him to get off the property or he “would shoot him,” Brown wrote.

When police spoke with Johnson later that day, he told them he had listed the limousine “as is” on Facebook and that he would not give Ortiz his money back. Brown checked the title and realized the limousine was not registered to Johnson.

“Johnson had accepted $3,000 in cash in a business deal to which Johnson understood he could not complete legally,” Brown wrote. Though Brown gave Johnson an opportunity to return the money to Ortiz, “Johnson refused to correct the false impression he had given Ortiz.”

Johnson was charged with felony counts of theft by deception and related summary charges. He was arraigned at the office of District Judge James R. Edgcomb and bail was set at $25,000.

