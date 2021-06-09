strangulation charge

Sullivan County, Pa. — State Police in Laporte reported a strangulation charge for a 36-year-old man involved in a domestic dispute.

Troopers said Adam Krause, 36, of Dushore was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, and third-degree misdemeanor harassment after the incident was investigated.  

Krause posted $25,000 monetary bail on May 22 and was released from the Columbia County prison the same day. Court records show the case as active but still awaiting filing of information.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!