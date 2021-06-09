Sullivan County, Pa. — State Police in Laporte reported a strangulation charge for a 36-year-old man involved in a domestic dispute.

Troopers said Adam Krause, 36, of Dushore was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, and third-degree misdemeanor harassment after the incident was investigated.

Krause posted $25,000 monetary bail on May 22 and was released from the Columbia County prison the same day. Court records show the case as active but still awaiting filing of information.