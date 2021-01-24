Bloomsburg, Pa. – Sergeant Michael Grassley of the Scott Township Police Department received a call on Jan. 2 regarding an alleged assault.

Grassley said he arrived at 2700 Lackawanna Avenue Lot #8 for the report. According to the complaint, Grassley spoke with the accuser, who was having trouble breathing.

Grassley said it was difficult to understand the accuser as she explained an alleged assault that took place.

The accuser identified Shannon L. Slusser, 43, of Nescopeck, as the person who allegedly assaulted her.

According to the complaint, the accuser said she and Slusser were traveling to Sheetz to buy cigarettes. Grassley said the accuser told him Slusser pulled off the road and she “knew what was coming.”

The accuser said Slusser punched her several times with a closed fist, according to Grassley. The accuser also said Slusser “fish hooked” her mouth and pulled her hair as she attempted to leave the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Grassley said the accuser told him Slusser then choked her to the point she could not breathe. The accuser told Grassley she escaped the vehicle and started to scream for help.

According to the report, the accuser started having difficulty breathing as her neck started to stiffen up. Grassley said an ambulance was dispatched to the scene and transported the accuser to Geisinger Bloomsburg Emergency Department.

According to Grassley, Slusser fled the area before officers were able to speak with him.

Slusser has been charged with a second-degree felony of strangulation, a misdemeanor of simple assault, a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats, and a summary harassment charge for his alleged role in the incident.

Court documents show Slusser is currently being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. He has a bail hearing scheduled for Feb. 4 and a formal arraignment scheduled for Feb. 17.

According to court records, Slusser has been in custody since Jan. 19.

