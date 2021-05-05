Lairdsville, Pa. – An Allenwood man was arrested for allegedly stealing a truck and shooting at the window of a residence in Moreland Township, Lycoming County, according to state police.

Lucas Drick, 21, was charged with felony theft and receiving stolen property for the incident that occurred on April 28.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Drick had stolen a truck out of Washington Township and drove to a residence at Old Lairdsville Road where he allegedly shot at a window.

Drick was taken into custody a short time later. He was arraigned in front of District Judge Jerry C. Lepley and bail was set at $100,000. Drick was remanded to Lycoming County Prison.

Additional charges against Drick include a felony of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, misdemeanors of criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person.

