Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man went into the bathroom at a Best Buy store to conceal merchandise before walking out without paying.

Logan Riley Shaffer, 26, of Dalmatia, now faces a felony retail theft and several misdemeanor receiving stolen property charges for the alleged incidents that occurred in September and October. State police at Selinsgrove say Shaffer stole $1,010 of items on three occasions.

Trooper Jacob Kozma says Shaffer was at the Selinsgrove Best Buy store on Oct. 14 when a manager saw him take merchandise into the bathroom and then leave without making a purchase. The manager went into the bathroom after Shaffer left and found several empty packages.

When Kozma arrived, Shaffer was sitting in his car. Kozma then detained Shaffer and recovered a Square credit card reader and a pair of Tile Pro electronic tags.

The manager told Kozma that Shaffer also stole items on Sept. 16 and Oct. 10 after he went into the bathroom and removed packaging. The manager found the packaging in the bathroom stalls, without merchandise inside. The store provided video surveillance of Shaffer going into the bathroom and leaving without the items visible.

Kozman says Shaffer is being charged with a felony due to monetary amount of items stolen. Shaffer also previously was convicted of retail theft on Jan. 6.

District Judge John H. Reed arraigned Shaffer and set bail at $25,000.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.