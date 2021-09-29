Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office said a search of a person’s phone turned up multiple videos and images of a child being assaulted.

Tyree Hakim Holly, 26, of Williamsport was in custody when authorities received a search warrant for his iPhone. Detective Loretta Clark said Holly’s phone possessed images of him with a juvenile engaged in several sexual acts.

Clark interviewed the juvenile on July 7 and verified she was the person in the pictures and videos, according to the report. During a follow-up interview with the juvenile, Clark said the accuser verified the location of the photos along with dates the alleged acts took place.

The juvenile allegedly told detectives how the videos and pictures were sent between her phone and Holly’s immediately afterwards. According to the report, Holly recorded all the sexual encounters.

Holly was charged with multiple counts each of first-degree felony indecent assault; second-degree felony statutory rape; third-degree felony endangering the welfare of a child; third-degree felony corruption of minors; first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats; and second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16.

Holly is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $125,000 bail awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 30.

