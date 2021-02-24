Lewisburg, Pa. – A New York state man was charged for smuggling contraband into the Union County Jail last week.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were called on Feb. 20 to the jail in Lewisburg for a report of a controlled substance that had been brought into the facility.

It was determined Daquell Jeffries, 20, of Brooklyn, was transported to the jail for an arrest and had concealed a controlled substance on his person, according to a report written by Trooper Matthew Lesher. Staff at the jail discovered the controlled substance and contacted state police.

Jeffries had been arrested that afternoon after state police pulled over a vehicle he was riding in for speeding on I-80 West in White Deer Township. "Upon contacting the occupants of the vehicle an odor of marijuana was detected and marijuana was observed," Lesher wrote in the report. Police determined that Jeffries and the driver, Tyevon Walker, 23, of Brooklyn, possessed marijuana for distribution.

Jeffries was charged with a felony of possessing a controlled substance/contraband, two felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and related misdemeanor charges. District Judge Lori Hackenberg arraigned Jeffries and set bail at $75,000.

Walker was charged with a felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and related charges.

