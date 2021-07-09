Bloomsburg, Pa. — Officers immediately placed a Bloomsburg man under arrest when they pulled in front of a residence at 355 East Fifth Street on July 1.

Authorities said Thomas Isahia Hall, 31, of Bloomsburg had an active warrant for a past domestic assault. Hall, who authorities said they were familiar with, allegedly assaulted a person within the past month.

Hall and a woman were standing in the front yard as officers arrived. Hall was placed in handcuffs and searched. Officers said they discovered a small amount of marijuana during the search.

As the woman spoke with authorities, a bleeding laceration was observed on her arm, according to the report. At first, officers said the woman wouldn’t admit to where the cut came from.

Once learning the officers had spoken with a witness who reported a domestic, she admitted the cut came from Hall when he allegedly attempted to force her into a van parked outside.

When officers spoke with Hall at the police station, they said he admitted to being in a physical altercation. He allegedly told officers he attempted to put the woman inside the van to transport her to the hospital for help.

Hall was charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.

Hall is scheduled to appear before Judge Russell Lawton for a preliminary hearing on July 14 at 10:30 a.m.

Docket Sheet