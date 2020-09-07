Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A man from Florida was arrested after he allegedly threatened state police as they conducted a welfare check the morning of August 28.

Hunter Alan Merlin Rodkey, 28, of Pensacola, was charged with a misdemeanor of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct through the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville were called to the Econo Lodge at 2019 E. Third Street to conduct a welfare check. When troopers arrived, Rodkey told them he wanted to harm himself, according to state police.

Rodkey then told troopers he would fight them, according to state police. He allegedly attempted to flee the scene.

Rodkey was arraigned by District Judge Aaron Biichle. Bail was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing at Whiteman’s office is set for Sept. 14.

Docket Sheet