Lewisburg, Pa. – A Milton man was charged for allegedly peeping into windows of female students at Bucknell University’s off campus housing on S. Seventh Street.

Brandon Miller, 35, faces several misdemeanor charges of loitering and prowling at night.

Police were called to S. Seventh Street on May 17 for a report of a man peeping into windows during the evening hours of May 16 and 17.

Photos of the suspect obtained from several nearby properties showed a white male in his mid-thirties with a scruffy face and goatee, according to the arrest affidavit. The male suspect was wearing prescription glasses and a camo hat and sweatshirt with white deer hooves on the back.

Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded to the scene shortly before midnight on May 17 and found Miller lurking in the trees along the side of 30-32 S. Seventh Street, according to the affidavit written by Patrolman Mark Kuhns.

Miller was allegedly standing between the houses by a window in an area that was unlit and very dark. “From the location where he was standing, females could be observed inside walking around,” Kuhns wrote.

Miller reportedly admitted to police he had looked into the windows of housing with female students on three occasions. He also told police "he was only looking because there are some nice looking girls," Kuhns wrote. Miller denied seeing any females in a state of undress.

A preliminary hearing for Miller is set for June 24 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

