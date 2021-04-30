State College, Pa. — Rockview State Police said they concluded an investigation into a 2014 sexual assault incident that took place at the Snow Shoe Campgrounds, according to a report.

Trooper Jared Ingram said Kirklyn James Strauser, 22, of Huntingdon was asked to take a minor child to a camper on August 31 of 2014. According to the report, the child, who was seven at the time, was being “fussy.”

According to police documents, it was the owner/manager of the camp who requested Strauser take the chid to the camper.

Once inside, officers said Strauser undressed the child and told her they were going to “play a fun game,” according to the report. Troopers said Strauser put his hands on the child's genitals underneath her underwear.

Troopers said they interviewed several witnesses who were present at the campground in 2014 and said Strauser and accuser were both there at the same time.

Strauser was charged with one count each of second-degree felony aggravated assault without consent, second-degree aggravated assault complainant less than 13 years old, first-degree felony aggravated indecent assault, third-degree indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault without consent of other.

Stauser was detained to the Centre County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail on April 13. According to court records, Strauser had a preliminary hearing on April 21 with Judge Allen Sinclair in Centre County.

Court records show Strauser was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, first-degree burglary, and third-degree criminal trespassing in 2019. All charges were felonies and waived for court.