Mill Hall, Pa. — Witnesses told authorities after they heard a loud bang, they witnessed a man exiting a crashed vehicle screaming, “we need help!” and, “I need help!” but did not remain at the the scene.

State Police from Lamar arrived and identified the passenger inside the vehicle as Kenneth Honetor, who was pronounced dead after being transported to Lock Haven UPMC. According to the report, Kenneth Honetor did not have a pulse when EMS arrived.

Troopers said an inspection of the car yielded a Yankee’s baseball cap, sunglasses, and a can of Busch light beer. According to the report, a shoe was also discovered between the brake and gas pedal.

An investigation led troopers to a local bar in Lock Haven where they viewed surveillance video of Kenneth Honetor and William Honetor, 52, of Lock Haven together. According to the report, William Honetor, who was not identified as a relation to Kenneth Honetor in the affidavit, consumed three beers in the video.

Troopers said William Honetor was visible stumbling in the video as he left with Kenneth Honetor. According to the report, William Honetor was wearing a Yankee’s baseball cap, sunglasses, and shoes like the one discovered inside the vehicle.

On Aug. 26, William Honetor agreed to speak with authorities but later declined. Authorities said on Aug. 27 an autopsy completed on Kenneth Honetor determined his cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the chest.

William Honetor was charged with first-degree felony homicide by vehicle while DUI, second-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree felony accidents involving death, third-degree misdemeanor accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and misdemeanor DUI.

Honetor, who officers said had a prior DUI conviction in 2004, was given $50,000 monetary bail, which he posted on Aug. 29. Honetor has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 28 with Judge Frank Mills.

