Wellsboro, Pa. – A man in Charleston Township, Tioga County, was charged with harassment after he allegedly got into a fight with a juvenile boy.

Eric W. Bieber, 45, of Wellsboro, was charged through the office of District Judge Robert L. Repard, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

According to state police, troopers were called to a residence at the 800 block of Catlin Hollow Road shortly after 8 p.m. Aug. 26 for a report of a domestic dispute. Troopers spoke with the 16-year-old juvenile, who reportedly told them that he and Bieber got into an argument. The argument turned physical when the juvenile and Bieber started pushing each other.

Bieber allegedly threw the juvenile’s Xbox video game console, according to state police.