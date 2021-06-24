Jersey Shore, Pa. — Police Officers from the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department said an early morning crash led to multiple felonies for a Lock Haven man.

Sergeant Brian Fioretti responded to a call on June 19 from a woman who said Jamison Sinkus, 21, had followed her with his truck. Fioretti said Sinkus allegedly crashed his truck during the chase.

After allegedly crashing and causing a flat tire, Sinkus called the driver of the other vehicle and asked them to retrieve a firearm from the truck. As officers spoke with the caller, they discovered Sinkus was on parole and not to be in possession of a firearm.

The caller explained to officers she discovered Sinkus inside a home located on Ramsey Drive in Cumming Township. Sinkus was seen coming out of a bedroom at the residence, which the caller knew had a gun inside.

As officers spoke with the caller they were able to locate the truck at the restaurant in Lock Haven. It allegedly had a flat tire and damage from the crash.

As authorities investigated the truck in an effort to locate the firearm, officers from the Pine Creek Township Police Department made contact with Sinkus.

According to the complaint, Sinkus initially said he didn’t know anything about a firearm. Officers spoke with his father, who then met with Sinkus alone to discover the location of the weapon.

Sinkus told his father the location of the firearm, which officers quickly recovered. Sinkus was then transported to the police station and placed in a holding cell.

Sinkus was charged with five felonies that ranged from first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm to second-degree theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property to third-degree criminal trespassing.

Court records show Sinkus was taken to the Lycoming County Prison and held in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sinkus on June 30 at 10 a.m. with Judge Jerry Lepley.