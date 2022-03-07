Lewisburg, Pa. – A Dauphin County man earned his third felony retail theft charge when he stole a cast iron pan from an antique store near Lewisburg, according to police.

Gary W. Clearwater, 60, of Dauphin, was observed on Feb. 5 taking an antique cast iron pan worth $300 from a vendor’s booth at the Silvermoon Consignment Barn in Kelly Township, according to the arrest affidavit.

The owner of the booth contacted PSP Milton after staff at the antiques store reviewed surveillance camera footage of Clearwater taking the pan.

Police said Clearwater cut the price tag off the pan and replaced it with a $10 price tag. Clearwater then took the pan to the check out at the front desk and used his tax exemption ID number, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Logan Spiece of PSP Milton.

The use of the tax ID number helped police to trace the transaction back to Clearwater. A felony retail theft charge was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe due to this being Clearwater’s third offense. Clearwater previously was charged for retail theft incidences in 1982 and 1986.

