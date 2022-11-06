Retail theft register.jpg
Canva

Muncy, Pa. — Taking a ratchet and drive from a hardware store in Muncy Creek Township cost a man a felony retail theft charge. 

David Brian Thorpe, 51, of Williamsport, took a ratchet and drive on Aug. 31 from Cole's Hardware, concealed them, and left the store without paying, according to Trooper Nickolaus L. Marple of state police at Montoursville. The items were valued at $37.48. 

Because Thorpe had previously been convicted of retail theft on three prior occasions, police filed a felony retail charge. At least two of the previous convictions occurred in Dauphin County, according to court records. 

Thorpe had a preliminary hearing on Nov. 4 in front of District Judge William C. Solomon at the Muncy magisterial office. His case was waived for court. 

Docket Sheet

Court record

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!