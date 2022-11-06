Muncy, Pa. — Taking a ratchet and drive from a hardware store in Muncy Creek Township cost a man a felony retail theft charge.

David Brian Thorpe, 51, of Williamsport, took a ratchet and drive on Aug. 31 from Cole's Hardware, concealed them, and left the store without paying, according to Trooper Nickolaus L. Marple of state police at Montoursville. The items were valued at $37.48.

Because Thorpe had previously been convicted of retail theft on three prior occasions, police filed a felony retail charge. At least two of the previous convictions occurred in Dauphin County, according to court records.

Thorpe had a preliminary hearing on Nov. 4 in front of District Judge William C. Solomon at the Muncy magisterial office. His case was waived for court.

Docket Sheet

Court record

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.