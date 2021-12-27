Jersey Shore, Pa. – A man accused of hitting a parked vehicle in Jersey Shore was allegedly high on narcotics at the time and had his wife take the blame for the accident.

Chris R. Evans, 40, of Jersey Shore, now faces a third-degree felony DUI charge, as well as narcotics possession charges.

Evans was driving on Hill Alley the evening of Oct. 21 when he went off the roadway and hit a parked vehicle. When Patrolman Cody Smith of Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police arrived, Evans’ wife was with the vehicle and claimed she was the driver, according to the arrest affidavit.

A short time later, she admitted that Chris Evans was the driver and he had left the scene to go back to his apartment. Evans had his wife take the blame for the crash since his license was suspended due to a previous DUI, Smith wrote.

When police made contact with Evans, he admitted to driving the vehicle and using heroin earlier in the day and again after the crash. Evans also had taken prescription Ativan prior to the crash. Police found five glassine baggies containing heroin, along with a spoon and a syringe inside Evans’s residence, according to the affidavit.

Due to this being Evans's third DUI in 10 years, he was charged with a felony. Evans was arraigned on Dec. 21 at the office of District Judge Jerry C. Lepley. Bail was set at $15,000 unsecured. Evans' preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2022.

Docket Sheet