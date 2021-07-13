Bradford County, Pa. — Police filed felony aggravated assault charged against a Bradford County man after they said he pushed a person down, breaking multiple bones in his leg.

Kyle Decker, 36, of Monroeton was charged on July 4 after authorities said they spoke with an accuser at the Towanda Memorial Hospital. According to the report, Decker got into a verbal altercation with the man before officers said he body-checked him to the ground.

After being transported to the hospital the accuser, who sustained factures in his left fibula and tibia, called State Police to report the assault.

Decker, who has several active cases against him, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and felony aggravated assault. Decker’s bail was set at $50,000 monetary on July 4 and he was detained to the Bradford County Prison.

Docket sheet