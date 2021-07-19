Williamsport, Pa. —On July 7, Williamsport Bureau of Police filed felony criminal attempt-aggravated assault and simple assault charges against a 42-year-old man.

Police said Khalid Nadir Covington of Williamsport was charged after being viewed on surveillance video cutting a man with a black boxcutter. As police arrived on the scene, they said Covington was still engaged in an argument with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Covington could be seen on the video, viewed after he was taken into custody, chasing the victim and swinging the boxcutter at him several times. Officers said the accuser had a three-inch laceration on his torso that was lightly bleeding.

Officers said the altercation took place at a gas station in front of several patrons. Covington allegedly passed the boxcutter off to a female at the scene. It was later recovered by officers.

Covington, who was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, was charged with two counts of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, second-degree felony criminal attempt-aggravated assault, and first-degree misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

Court records show Covington is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian David Frey on July 20 at 4 p.m.

Docket sheet