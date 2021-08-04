Shamokin, Pa. —Shamokin Police officers said they met with a caller, who reported that a man had threatened her and held a knife to her throat.

Aaron Shafer, 42, of Shamokin was charged with a felony after police said he put a knife to the woman’s throat several times, along with threatening to take her life. The woman told officers her young daughter witnessed the assault, according to the report.

Officer Tyler Bischof said he observed several red marks on the wrists and neck area of the woman as they spoke.

According to the report, the woman told officers Shafer came home around 6 a.m. and was looking for a guitar before he became upset and threatened her. Shafer allegedly pushed the woman up against a wall, pulled out a knife, and threatened to kill her then himself.

Shafer allegedly told the woman, “your not going no where I’m gonna kill you” as she attempted to leave for work. Officers said the woman was able to leave the residence with her child and call 911.

Shafer was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of a children, second-degree simple assault, and a summary charge of harassment. Court records show no bail listed for Shafer, who is being held at the Northumberland County Jail as he awaits a Sept. 9 preliminary hearing with Judge John Gembic.

