Coal Township, Pa. —Officers from the Shamokin Police Department approached a woman who was helping a man on the floor of a restaurant.

According to officer Raymond Siko, the woman looked up and pointed at a man sitting at the bar when asked who was responsible for the situation. Officers said the man was semi-conscious and bleeding from both ears.

Siko said the woman also told them about the person at the bar, who allegedly closed lined the accuser before “stomping” on his chest, according to the report.

Officers spoke with the man at the bar, identified as Richard Capps, 22, of Coal Township. Capps allegedly admitted he was responsible to officers.

According to the report, officers were able to view surveillance video of the incident. When asked initially by officers why the assault took place, Capps allegedly told authorities the accuser insulted his dad.

Officers said once at the station, Capps refused to speak with them. Court records show Capps was charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and a summary offense of harassment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Capps, who was released on $10,000 bail on July 12.

