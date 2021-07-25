White Deer Township, Pa. – A New York City man was charged with child endangerment and driving under the influence Wednesday after police responded to a fiery crash in Union County in which at least six of the passengers were children.

Georgie Feliciano Caraballo, 30, now sits in Union County Jail with bail set at $40,000 monetary, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

At 5:46 p.m., Troopers were called to the scene of a crash at New Columbia and Baker roads in White Deer Township with reports of the vehicle being on fire. Union County Firewire reports indicate that the vehicle was a van which had overturned before catching on fire.

When troopers arrived, area fire departments were attempting to extinguish the fire. The eight occupants of the vehicle were in a nearby driveway on Baker Road. The front right passenger was on the ground with a suspected severe injury, according to the police report. A 10-year-old child had also suffered from a fractured femur.

There were five other children in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to state police. Nearby residents helped to remove the occupants from the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.

Upon interviewing Feliciano Caraballo, troopers detected an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath.

Feliciano Carballo was taken into custody and arraigned in front of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe on two second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, two third-degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor of driving under the influence, and related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch in Mifflinburg.

Docket Sheet