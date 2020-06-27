Williamsport – During a traffic stop last week, a Williamsport man was arrested for possessing a large quantity of marijuana.

Russell Smith, 37, was driving in the area of Little League Boulevard and Pine Street at 9 p.m. June 18. Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville pulled him over for not having his car headlights on after dusk.

Upon further investigation, police found 65.1 grams of marijuana in Smith’s possession, police said. He was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

On June 19, a search warrant was executed on Smith’s current address where police found 50 grams of marijuana.

Police said charges are pending.