Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A man who burglarized a Loyalsock Township business last summer was recently charged.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville said Samuel J. Agor, 28, broke into Spectrum Business Forms at 1316 Commerce Park Drive shortly after 3 a.m. August 2, 2019. He allegedly stole a book of checks.

The latent prints and footprints as the scene eventually led police to identify Agor as the suspect. Following an investigation, felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass and a misdemeanor of theft by unlawful taking were filed on May 6. Following a preliminary hearing at the office of District Magistrate Gary A. Whiteman, Agor’s case was waived for court.

Agor was committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail.