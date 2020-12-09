Salladasburg, Pa. – A man was charged for breaking into a home in Lycoming County and stealing a dog, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Eric C. Brown, 29, of Salladasburg, kicked in the front door of a home at the 1500 block of Hensler Road in Mifflin Township the evening of Dec. 2, according to state police. Once inside, Brown stole a Blue Heeler dog and fled the scene.

The dog was returned to the owner the next day and was unharmed, police said.

Brown was taken into custody and arraigned in front of District Judge Jon E. Kemp. Bail was set at $25,000 unsecured. Charges filed against Brown include a felony burglary charge and misdemeanors of theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

Brown’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 23 at the office of District Judge Jerry C. Lepley in Jersey Shore.

