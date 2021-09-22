Hummels Wharf, Pa. – A Mount Carmel man faces animal cruelty charges after leaving numerous cats without food or water in a Snyder County storage unit, according to state police.

Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove were called Monday to the storage unit at 80 Lori Lane in Monroe Township and discovered the cats. Police investigated and determined that there was probable cause which led them to arrest 62-year-old John Muccio, according to the police report.

Charges are being filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed in Selinsgrove.