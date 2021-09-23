Allenwood, Pa. – One dog died last week after his owner left him in a parked vehicle in Union County with the windows up. The owner now faces animal cruelty charges.

Daniel Moll, 50, of Mifflinburg, left three dogs in his parked vehicle on Commerce Park Drive in White Deer Township on Sept. 13. The windows of the vehicle were up for the four- to five- hour time period that the dogs sat inside, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

One of the dogs was later found deceased in the vehicle, according to state police.

Moll was charged with a third-degree felony of animal cruelty, misdemeanors of animal cruelty, and neglect of an animal.