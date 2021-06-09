Mifflinburg, Pa. – A man in Union County who allegedly repeatedly kicked a woman in the head and threatened to kill her was charged with aggravated assault.

Nathan A. Snyder, 43, had taken a female victim into the basement of a residence in Limestone Township the evening of May 16. He allegedly forced her on the floor and began kicking her in the head, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim was able to get away and pounded on a neighbor’s door for help. The neighbor told police that the woman was barefoot and her feet were bleeding. She reportedly told the neighbor that Snyder threatened to kill her and said if the police showed up, “you will be dead with your head bashed in the floor,” according to the affidavit written by Trooper Logan Spiece of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. The woman also told the neighbor that her head and whole body were hurting.

When police met with the victim later, they observed she had visible bruising to her arms and torso, Spiece wrote.

Snyder was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and a charge of terroristic threats.

His bail was set at $25,000 monetary, which he posted. Snyder’s preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch is set for June 22.

