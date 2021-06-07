Muncy, Pa. – The case for a man who allegedly possessed just over 8 ounces of marijuana in Muncy Borough is now heading to court.

Zachary R. Haefner, 21, of Williamsport, was recently charged with a felony of possession with intent to deliver after police caught him with 8.718 ounces of marijuana on Feb. 20. Haefner also faces several related misdemeanor charges.

Two Muncy Borough police officers were patrolling the area of 200 South Main Street shortly after midnight when they noticed a silver Honda with its headlights on sitting in the middle of a church parking lot, according to the arrest affidavit. A woman was sitting in the passenger seat.

The officers parked behind the Honda and observed a man, later identified as Haefner, walking from East Penn Street around the front of the church and toward the vehicle. The officers observed Haefner open the back door of the vehicle behind the driver’s seat, throw an open backpack inside and then slam the door, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle’s dome light was on. Officer Delp looked in and stated, “that is a big bag of weed inside the car,” according to the affidavit written by Officer Eric Winters.

Haefner admitted to police that “he just bought a ‘pound’ of marijuana a few moments ago for $1,500,” Winters wrote. He reportedly told them he only sells marijuana “to one guy.”

“He later said that he does not ‘sell’ it to his friend, but rather he gives him the money and he then buys the drugs for him and he then gives him a cut,” Winters continued.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp in Muncy and bail was set at $50,000 unsecured. Haefner waived his right to a preliminary hearing on May 28.

The case now goes to the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas where he will have a formal arraignment on June 14 in front of Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts.

