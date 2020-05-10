Mifflinburg, Pa. – A man in Limestone Township, Union County, faces charges after he shot at a female victim, narrowly missing her head, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. May 5 at a mobile home on Mountain Road. Christopher Lloyd, 37, got into a verbal argument with a female victim. The argument escalated and Lloyd grabbed a shotgun from a gun cabinet and aimed the gun at the victim, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. He then allegedly fired a round, nearly missing her head.

Lloyd exited the mobile home and fired a shot at the southeast side of the home while the victim was still inside, police said.

Lloyd was charged with a felony count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, misdemeanors of terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was arraigned in front of Mifflinburg District Magistrate Jeffrey L. Mensch. A preliminary hearing is set for June 16.

Docket Sheet: https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/DocketSheets/MDJReport.ashx?docketNumber=MJ-17302-CR-0000067-2020&dnh=nsSbEgBEqEnl6V7w9HvhSg%3d%3d